This evening, look high in the southeast a few hours after sunset to find the stately constellation Aquila the Eagle, anchored by its brightest star, magnitude 0.8 Altair. In the northwestern regions of this constellation, near where it borders Ophiuchus, the bright open cluster NGC 6709 is our target for study tonight. Shining at magnitude 6.7, this cluster is visible in binoculars or any sized scope, making it a great target for beginners with any type of equipment. It lies just under 5° southwest of 3rd-magnitude 3.0 Zeta Aquilae.

Spanning about 13’, NGC 6709 is a rich cluster that will show off some three dozen stars through a 4-inch telescope. Larger telescopes will reveal even more stars. Astronomers estimate the cluster is quite young, around 140 million years old.

Sunrise: 5:54 A.M.

Sunset: 8:18 P.M.

Moonrise: 8:53 A.M.

Moonset: 10:04 P.M.

Moon Phase: Waxing crescent (10%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.