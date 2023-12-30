Tributes have been paid to former Team GB footballer Gemma Wiseman after her death at the age of 33.

Wiseman represented England and Great Britain’s deaf women’s teams and helped guide GB to third place at the 2016 World Deaf Football Championships.

Lady Sue Campbell, FA director of women’s football, said: “We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Gemma. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Gemma was an outstanding person and player who represented England on multiple occasions, including during the 2015 World Deaf Futsal Championship, and she will be greatly missed.”

The Lionesses posted on X: “Rest in peace, Gemma”, followed by a heart emoji.

Sharon Hirshman, vice-chair of Great Britain Deaf Football (GBDF), paid tribute to her “determination, smiling and laughing nature” which “helped her to become a better player”, in a post on Facebook.

Wiseman, who had a three-year-old daughter with her wife, Laura, was found dead on 16 December in a woodland on the outskirts of Rackheath, Norwich.

Lucindha Lawson, a teammate of Wiseman’s, posted a tribute to her on Facebook. “She was one of the most wonderful human beings – funny, caring, and truly special,” she wrote.

Lawson added: “Gemma, it was a great privilege to have played beside you, one of the greatest players I’ve known, and to know you as a person.”

Since Wiseman’s death, a GoFundMe page set up to help towards funeral costs has raised more than £11,000.

A statement posted on the site said: “On December 16, 2023, Gemma sadly took her own life. Her family and friends are absolutely devastated.

“Gemma was a kind and caring person with a great sense of humour. Everywhere she went she brought laughter and energy with her and easily made friends with anyone who was lucky enough to meet her.

“Gemma leaves behind her devoted wife, Laura, who also represented Great Britain, and three-year-old daughter who are at a complete loss without her.

“We are kindly asking for donations to help pay for Gemma’s funeral and give her the send-off she truly deserves. So, if you are able to donate anything at all this would be hugely appreciated.”

Wiseman, who worked as a teaching assistant alongside her football career, was also part of teams that came third at the 2013 Deaflympics in Bulgaria and the European Football Championships in 2011 for Great Britain.

An inquest into her death was opened on Thursday at Norfolk coroner’s court. A further hearing will take place in July.