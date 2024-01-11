By season’s end, Larry and Irma are a reluctant couple – or at least they were until Irma discovered that Larry had stolen her dead grandfather’s shoes from a Holocaust museum. Understandably devastated by this development, Irma begins drinking again after years of sobriety, ends up missing the crucial vote to overturn the law, and Larry remains in non-compliance with Los Angeles city code.

Why then are Larry and Irma still together? Well obviously because Larry David and Tracey Ullman are hilarious together! Didn’t you read all the hinjix above? Showrunner Jeff Schaffer confirms as much in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: “You think the Holocaust shoes are the basement, but there’s always a subbasement. There’s always a little latch in the floor and a ladder going way down. We’ll find it.”

Unfortunately Schaffer also goes on to say that they brought the brilliant Ullman back for only “a little bit,” which takes some wind out of my theory that Larry will remain romantically engaged to a woman who truly annoys him forever. But pending the results of the actual Curb Your Enthusiasm finale, that can just be my own headcanon ending for Larry David going forward.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premieres Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.