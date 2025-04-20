An unusual new species of Burmesescorpiops Lourenço, 2016 from Cretaceous Burmese amber (Scorpiones: Palaeoeuscorpiidae: Archaeoscorpiopinae)

Abstract

In this contribution a third new species of the rare genus Burmesescorpiops Lourenço, 2016 is described. The discovery of this new element belonging to the family Palaeoeuscorpiidae Lourenço, 2003 and to the subfamily Archaeoscorpiopinae Lourenço, 2015 brings further elements to support the validity of the genus Burmesescorpiops. This generic group remains however, poorly speciose. The remarkable degree of diversity in the Burmese amber-producing forests is once again highlighted.