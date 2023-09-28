BURLINGTON, Ontario — Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) today announced that its subsidiary Rhode Island Bioenergy Facility, LLC (“RIBF”) has closed a US$20 million term loan (“Loan”) with East West Bank, a California Corporation, to finance remaining construction and commissioning of the RIBF project in the Town of Johnston, Rhode Island, USA and working capital. This financing has a seven-year term, and bears interest on US dollar denominated drawn funds at an annual rate equal to the prime rate as published in the Wall Street Journal (or another similar publication selected by the lender) plus 1.25%, subject to adjustment based on a swap agreement to be entered into within ten days after closing, and a floor of 7.5%. The loan is subject to certain positive and negative covenants that are customary for transactions of this nature, including liens and security interests in assets of RIBF.

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Anaergia’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Anaergia’s annual information form dated April 10, 2023 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the risks discussed in Anaergia’s MD&A dated August 14, 2023 for the second quarter of 2023. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

