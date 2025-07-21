By Francesca Landini, Pietro Lombardi, Mohi Narayan and Arathy Somasekhar

MILAN/NEW DELHI/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Europe’s petrochemical industry is unravelling under a wave of plant closures after years of losses and a rapid expansion of global capacity led by China.

High production costs and ageing plants have left European producers struggling, making the region increasingly dependent on imports of primary chemicals such as ethylene and propylene, the building blocks for plastics, pharmaceuticals and countless industrial goods.

“While the rest of the world is building over 20 new crackers, Europe is sleepwalking into industrial decline,” Jim Ratcliffe, founder of INEOS said during a recent event, referring to a unit in petrochemical plants.

The billionaire made his money buying up petrochemical plants from BP and others, and along with other industry leaders has criticised a lack of political action.

The European Commission responded this month with a pledge to support domestic production of chemicals deemed strategic for its industries, such as ethylene and propylene. It plans to expand state aid to modernise plants and require public tenders give preference to goods made in Europe – similar to the EU’s 2023 legislation for metals and minerals.

But the move may be too late to reverse the damage.

“It’s like being on the Titanic — you can’t stay in denial. You must go and find a lifeboat,” said Giuseppe Ricci, head of industrial transformation at Italian energy group Eni.

Eni’s chemical business Versalis accumulated over 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in losses in the last five years, Ricci said, as the firm shuts down Italy’s last two steam crackers and invests 2 billion euros in bio-refineries and chemical recycling.

Other global groups Dow, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, and Shell are also closing or reviewing their European chemical assets.

Most of the planned closures target crackers – a unit that turns hydrocarbons into ethylene, propylene or other primary chemical materials.

A document issued by eight EU countries on petrochemicals in March said that 50,000 jobs could be at risk due to potential closures of more crackers in Europe by 2035.

The EU’s plants are mainly small and mid-sized and have been running at an average utilisation rate below 80% – a level considered uneconomical.

Up to 40% of the EU’s ethylene capacity — which totals 24.5 million metric tons — is at high or medium risk of closure, including shutdowns announced since late 2024, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.