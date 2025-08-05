By Forrest Crellin

PARIS (Reuters) -Some of Europe’s ageing coal and gas fired power plants can look forward to a more high-tech future as big tech players, such as Microsoft and Amazon, seek to repurpose them as data centres, with ready-made access to power and water.

Companies such as France’s Engie, Germany’s RWE, and Italy’s Enel are looking to benefit from a surge in AI-driven energy demand by converting old power sites into data centres and securing lucrative long-term power supply deals with their operators.

The data centre option offers the utilities a way to offset the hefty costs of shutting down ageing power plants as well as potentially underwriting future renewable developments.

Tech companies see these sites as a quick way to secure power grid connections and water cooling facilities, two big bottlenecks in the AI industry.

“You have all the pieces that come together like … water infrastructure and heat recovery,” said Bobby Hollis, vice president for energy at Microsoft.

Lindsay McQuade, EMEA energy director at Amazon , said she expected permitting for data centres to move faster at old sites, where a big chunk of infrastructure was already in place.

Utilities can either lease the land or build and operate the centres themselves, securing long-term power contracts with tech firms, he said.

The deals offer much more than just the sale of unused land as they include opportunities for stable, high-margin revenue, said Simon Stanton, head of Global Partnerships and Transactions at RWE.

“It’s more about the long-term relationship, the business relationship that you get over time that enables you to de-risk and underwrite your infrastructure investments,” Stanton said.

Most of EU’s and Britain’s 153 hard coal and lignite plants are set to close by 2038 to meet climate targets, joining the 190 plants that have closed since 2005, based on data from NGO Beyond Fossil Fuels, which campaigns to accelerate closure of coal-fired power stations.

NEW REVENUE STREAMS

The economics of data centre deals can be compelling for the utilities, which can negotiate a long-term power supply contract to underwrite future renewable developments.

Tech firms are paying premiums of up to 20 euros per megawatt-hour for low-carbon power, said Gregory LeBourg, environmental program director at French data centre operator OVH.

Data centre power demands can be anywhere from a couple hundred megawatts to a gigawatt or more. So the annual ‘green premium’ – the extra price paid for low-carbon electricity – on top of a base market price could potentially translate into a long-term contract worth hundreds of millions or even billions of euros, based on Reuters’ calculations.