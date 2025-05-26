By Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is likely to sweeten terms for developers to build a massive offshore wind farm sector, industry insiders say, as it looks to put its energy ambitions back on track against a worldwide slump of projects hit by soaring costs and delays.

The government aims to have 45 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2040, which is essential to cutting the country’s dependence on imported coal and gas for power generation, reducing its carbon emissions and bolstering national security.

But its plans have stalled following three major rounds of auctions to develop capacity. Trading house Mitsubishi, the winner in the government’s first auction in 2021, cautioned in February that surging costs had forced it to review its plans. It has yet to start construction on any projects.

Mitsubishi’s warning, along with booking over $300 million in offshore wind losses, followed a decision by Denmark’s Orsted to pull out of Japan last year in a global restructuring.

Shell, too, recently cut its team focused on Japan offshore wind, three industry sources said, as it scales back low-carbon operations.

Shell declined to comment on its offshore wind operations, but said it “continuously evaluates opportunities to optimise its global portfolio”.

Looking to defy the troubles plaguing renewables globally as operators scrap or shrink projects in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, the government is holding talks with industry players, who are pressing for a number of measures to reduce risks and help cut costs on their projects.

“This is a very new industry in Japan and there’s a huge learning process taking place on all sides. The key thing is the receptiveness of the government to work with industry,” said Yuriy Humber, CEO of K.K. Yuri Group, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm.

Among potential changes, authorities are considering extending project durations to 40 years from the current 30 years and clarifying cabotage laws to allow non-Japanese flagged ships to operate in offshore wind farm areas, according to government documents and sources with direct knowledge.

Industry players are also pushing for capacity auctions that would enable utility and industrial buyers to lock in power under multi-year contracts instead of annual contracts.In addition, the offshore wind industry wants the government to provide big industrial users with tax relief or subsidies in exchange for signing long-term wind power purchase deals, the sources said, which may be a long-shot given already high government support to households dealing with rising prices.