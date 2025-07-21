“Responsibility” has been the theme of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s 17 days on the campaign trail. Now, after an election where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition lost its majority in the Upper House by a thin margin, it has become an ostensible reason for him to cling to his leadership — at least, for the moment.

“As the first party in parliament, we have to fulfill our responsibility with the public so as to prevent politics from stagnating or drifting away,” Ishiba told a news conference he held as LDP leader Monday afternoon.

Citing ongoing negotiations with the United States over the 25% “reciprocal” tariffs imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump and the complex economic and security outlook, Ishiba told reporters he has no intention of stepping down.