S-400 shoot-down described as historic
Cooper also endorsed Singh’s claim that India’s S-400 surface-to-air missile system achieved a record-setting engagement by shooting down a target from a range of 300 km. He identified the target as a Saab 2000, a Pakistani airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.
“It is the longest range confirmed shoot-down by a surface-to-air missile. This is a historic achievement,” he said, noting that the only comparable incident was during the Ukraine-Russia conflict, where a surface-to-air missile hit a target at around 200 km.
Live Events
Also Read: DRDO develops minefield marking system for Indian Army to enable faster, semi-automated deployment
Operation carried out under high risk
Highlighting the operational challenges, Cooper said the S-400 missile system was deployed so close to the India-Pakistan border that it was within range of Pakistani artillery. “If it would stay, its presence of the firing unit in question would have been detected by Pakistanis too early, Pakistanis could have shelled the area in question, hit and destroyed this firing unit. So it was quite a risky operation, actually,” he said.
Operation Sindoor termed a decisive Indian victory
Tom Cooper has previously described Operation Sindoor as a clear victory for India. His view aligns with that of John Spencer, another prominent military strategist, who also assessed the outcome of the limited war as decisively in India’s favour.
(With inputs from TOI)