Abstract

The trapdoor spider genus Kwonkan Main, 1983 (Anamidae) currently contains twelve species. Members of the genus are unusual among the Anamidae in modifying their burrow entrances with turrets and collars. The genus is widespread throughout the Australian arid zone and many species remain to be described, particularly in Western Australia. Here, we describe Kwonkan fluctellus sp. nov. and Kwonkan nemoralis sp. nov. from the Northern Kimberley bioregion. All specimens of the latter species were collected on a Bush Blitz expedition in 2022. These represent the first species of the genus to be described from northern Australia.