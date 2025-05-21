Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she plans to summon Israel’s ambassador after members of the Israeli army fired shots at a delegation that included Canadians earlier Wednesday in the West Bank.

In a social media post the new minister confirmed four Canadians were part of the diplomatic tour in the West Bank city of Jenin when members of the Israel Defence Forces fired in their vicinity.

“Relieved to know our team is safe,” Anand wrote after speaking with Canada’s head of mission in Ramallah.

“I have asked my officials to summon Israel’s ambassador to convey Canada’s serious concerns. We expect a full investigation and accountability.”

In a statement the IDF said the tour group, which also included representatives from other countries, “deviated” from the approved route and soldiers fired warning shots to get the delegation to move.

The IDF said it “regrets the inconvenience caused.”

Anand joins other foreign ministers condemning the incident.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney joined British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron in threatening to impose “targeted sanctions” on Israel in response to the “wholly inadequate” amount of food aid allowed into the region.

The joint statement also said the leaders opposed “any attempt” to expand Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

In a dire warning this week, the United Nations said 14,000 babies are at risk of acute malnutrition if food stationed at the border is not allowed to reach them in Gaza.