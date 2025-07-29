Abstract

One new species belonging to the genus Ananteris Thorell is described from the highest peak of French Guiana called Montagne Bellevue, located in the Inini-Camopi Massif in Central French Guiana. The description of this new species brings further evidence about the biogeographic patterns of distribution presented by most species of the genus Ananteris, which are highly endemic in many natural formations of South America and in particular in French Guiana. The new species is a possible vicariant of Ananteris sabineae Lourenço, 2001, described from the Mitaraka Massif.