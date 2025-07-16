Image credit: Supplied photos

ANAX Capital Financial Markets LLC, is strengthening its position as a player in the regional and global trading space. The firm reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a seamless, secure trading experience backed by advanced technology, regulatory compliance, and a client-first service model. The entity is a First Category license holder regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA License No. 20200000258),

Founded earlier this year, ANAX Capital has attracted attention from institutional and active investors alike, drawn by its institutional-grade infrastructure and governance standards.

With a paid-up capital of Dhs30m, the firm offers access to a diverse array of asset classes, including Forex, Precious Metals, and Contracts for Difference (CFDs), enabling clients to trade with flexibility and confidence.

“We have seen strong early momentum, driven by investors who recognise the value of working with a regulated, client-first trading provider,” said Tabinda Sanpal, founder and director of ANAX Capital. “Our platform is designed to support a wide range of trading strategies, whether clients are just getting started or managing sophisticated portfolios.”

Tailored product suite for modern traders

ANAX Capital’s product offerings are designed to meet the demands of today’s evolving markets:

Forex t rading : Clients can trade major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY with competitive spreads and fast execution.

: Clients can trade major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY with competitive spreads and fast execution. Precious m etals : Spot contracts, futures, and ETFs in gold and silver offer a hedge against market volatility and inflation.

: Spot contracts, futures, and ETFs in gold and silver offer a hedge against market volatility and inflation. CFDs : The firm offers CFDs on indices, equities, and commodities, allowing for both long and short positions, supported by advanced analytics and risk tools.

: The firm offers CFDs on indices, equities, and commodities, allowing for both long and short positions, supported by advanced analytics and risk tools. Exchange- t raded p roducts : Direct market access to trade Futures and Options on major US indices, energy products, and metals gives clients broader global exposure.

: Direct market access to trade Futures and Options on major US indices, energy products, and metals gives clients broader global exposure. Cash equities: Investors can also trade shares across major global exchanges, adding further diversification potential to their portfolios.

COO Mitul Kapadia emphasised the firm’s client empowerment initiatives, noting that ANAX Capital is preparing to launch educational webinars and seminars to help individuals make informed decisions.

“We’ve built a secure and intuitive platform that gives traders access to a broad range of products,” Kapadia said. “Our upcoming educational initiatives will help people understand not just how to trade, but when—or if—they should be trading. Sometimes, the smartest financial decision is to stay out of certain markets entirely.”

Positioned for long-term growth in the region

Operating from its headquarters at Aspin Commercial Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, ANAX Capital aims to serve as a long-term financial partner for investors in the UAE and beyond. The firm’s commitment to transparency, strong governance, and regulatory alignment is central to its growth strategy.

With its client-centric approach and robust product offering, ANAX Capital is positioning itself as a forward-thinking leader in the Middle East’s growing financial services sector.