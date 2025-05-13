Carlo Ancelotti said there’s “no need for drama” as he confirmed his planned departure from Real Madrid, admitting the team needs “fresh impetus.”

Ancelotti also confirmed that he would become Brazil’s new head coach, adding that he will take charge on May 26, at the conclusion of Madrid’s LaLiga campaign.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Madrid’s game with Real Mallorca, Ancelotti was reluctant to discuss why the club itself has not yet made his departure official.

“Madrid will publish a statement when they want to, there’s no problem there,” Ancelotti said.

“They’ll do it when it’s the right time for Real Madrid … [Brazil] is a big challenge, but until May 26 I’m still Madrid coach. I want to end the final stage of this fantastic adventure well. Out of the respect I have for this club, the fans and players, I’m totally focused.”

Ancelotti refused to say when he had become aware that he would be leaving Madrid at the end of this season, despite having a contract until June 2026.

“What I talk about with the club is absolutely personal,” he said.

“Football, like life, is an adventure that begins and ends. When you arrive at Real Madrid, you know that one day it’s over… I want to end things well here, that’s what my professionalism demands.”

Madrid were beaten 4-3 by Barcelona in El Clásico on Sunday, leaving them seven points behind the leaders at the top of the LaLiga table.

That result means Barça would be confirmed as champions if Madrid fail to beat Mallorca, or if Barça beat Espanyol on Thursday. Ancelotti had come under growing pressure after an underwhelming season at the Bernabéu.

Madrid were eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals and beaten by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, while Sunday’s Clásico loss effectively ended their league title hopes, meaning they’ll end the domestic season without a major trophy.

LaLiga table GP PTS 1 – Barcelona 35 82 2 – Real Madrid 35 75 3 – Atlético 35 70 4 – Athletic Club 35 64 5 – Villarreal 35 61 6 – Real Betis 35 58 7 – Celta Vigo 35 49 8 – Vallecano 35 47 9 – Mallorca 35 47 10 – Valencia 35 45 11 – Osasuna 35 45

“I couldn’t be Real Madrid coach forever,” Ancelotti said. “[That’s] for a lot of reasons, it might be the club needs fresh impetus. They’re normal things in life, there’s no need for drama … Maybe it was the time for a change, that’s all. It’s a mutual decision to end it here.”

Ancelotti has long been linked with the Brazil job, and was the preferred candidate of CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues, having previously considered taking the post in 2023.

The Italian would not reveal why the CBF had felt the need to announce his signing on Monday, when his Madrid departure had not yet been formalised.

“Everyone can act as they want to act,” Ancelotti said, and went on to deny that he felt uncomfortable with the situation.

“If I didn’t have to give this news conference today, it would be a fantastic day,” he said. “I have to explain things that I don’t want to explain, and because I respect this [Real Madrid] shirt, I can’t.”

ESPN reported on Monday that Madrid were finalising a deal for Xabi Alonso to take over as Ancelotti’s successor, after he confirmed that he would be leaving Bayer Leverkusen.

Madrid and Alonso are keen for the coach to take charge of the team for next month’s Club World Cup in the United States.

“I have a lot of affection for Xabi Alonso,” Ancelotti said, when asked about his former player’s impending arrival. “I don’t have a lot of advice to give him, because he has all the tools to be a great coach in the future.”