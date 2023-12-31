The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Looking back at this year, it’s no surprise that 9 out of Inman’s top 10 most-read stories of the year were commission lawsuit centered. The 10th story, at No. 9 on the list, was about Keller Williams cutting profit sharing for agents who fled to competitors.

Because we’re sure you remember these stories all too well, we’ll just get to it without further ado. Here are the top news stories of 2023, ranked by readership.

By Inman, initially published Oct. 16, 2023

Jurors awarded full damages totaling $1.78 billion to homesellers after deliberating for 2 hours and 28 minutes. Live coverage continued with statements from the winners and losers.

By Andrea Brambila, Oct. 31, 2023

Jurors in the two-week commission trial shocked the real estate industry, awarding an astonishing $5.36 billion in damages to homesellers after deliberating for 2 hours and 28 minutes.

By Andrea Brambila, Oct. 29, 2023

A judge granted class certification in a federal commission suit that could rock the real estate industry and impact how agents are compensated nationwide.

By Andrea Brambila, Nov. 8, 2023

“Batton 2,” exponentially larger in scope than Sitzer | Burnett and the Moehrl commission suits, was filed in Illinois and took aim at many of the defendants in another new suit called Gibson.

By Andrea Brambila, Sept. 18, 2023

The deal resolved claims in both the Sitzer and Moehrl antitrust cases. The franchisor agreed to change its business practices, including “no longer forcing homesellers to pay buyer’s agents.”

By Ben Verde, Oct. 2, 2023

In a message to employees, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman cited NAR’s harassment scandal and other grievances as reasons for calling on 1,800 Realtors to cancel memberships.

By Andrea Brambila, Oct. 6, 2023

An attorney for the Sitzer | Burnett homeseller plaintiffs called the change a “stunning admission of guilt” on the eve of a class-action trial.

By Andrea Brambila, Sept. 5, 2023

Exact terms were revealed when the plaintiffs asked the court to approve the deal, but an attorney for the plaintiffs said the franchisor was the first of the defendants to agree to “change its practices.”

By Andrea Brambila, Aug. 23, 2023

The franchisor drastically slashed profit share for “vested KW agents who actively compete with our brokerages” unless they return within six months, Keller Williams President Marc King said.

By Taylor Anderson, Oct. 6, 2023

Among the proposed changes, Anywhere said its company-owned brokerages, franchisees and affiliated agents would no longer be required to belong to the National Association of Realtors.