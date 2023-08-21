Fast-growing Anderson Automotive Group completed its second multi-dealership acquisition in South Carolina this year with a seven-store purchase Monday.

Anderson Automotive, of Raleigh, N.C., bought Toyota of Greer, Hyundai of Greer, Genesis of Greer, Nissan of Greer, Kia of Greer, Kia of Greenville and Mike Hovart Chevrolet in Easley, from Mark Escude, president of MCE Automotive Inc., according to Michael Anderson, the group’s CEO. Escude still owns one dealership, Terry Lambert Hyundai in North Augusta, S.C.

The stores were renamed Fred Anderson Toyota of Greer, Fred Anderson Hyundai of Greer, Fred Anderson Nissan of Greer, Fred Anderson Kia of Greer, Fred Anderson Kia of Greenville and Fred Anderson Chevrolet of Easley. The Genesis store’s name remains. Fred Anderson, Michael’s father, is the group’s chairman.