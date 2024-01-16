Anderson .Paak has been spotted with a new woman just days after filing for divorce from his wife.

The rapper and singer filed for divorce from Jaylyn Chang over the weekend, ending their 13-year marriage.

Just days later, .Paak, 37, was spotted on holiday in Mexico with another woman, identified as 24-year-old Dutch singer Sterre Marith Tapilatu.

The pair were photographed holding hands during a romantic sunset stroll on the beach.

Lil Duval commented on the images, writing: “Love that for him.” YG, who recently broke up with Saweetie, also commented: “God moves real quick this year.”

In his divorce filing, Anderson .Paak has requested joint physical and legal custody of the two children he shares with Jaylyn Chang.

The estranged couple shares two sons, Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, 6.

The Grammy-winning singer has asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to his soon-to-be ex-wife. Meanwhile, his legal team is still in the process of dividing up the pair’s assets and property.

.Paak first met the Korean-born Chang while he was a struggling musician experiencing bouts of homelessness and working on a cannabis farm.

He previously revealed the two met while he was working at a music school and she was one of the students.

Despite having not released a solo album since 2019, the Aftermath signee has teased that new music is on the way.

He previously confirmed that a new collaborative album with Knxwledge was being made under their moniker NxWorries.

“We’re working on a new one,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in September. “I was just over there the other day. We’ve been getting it in. We’ve got a bunch of stuff that we’re really happy about.”

Though it’s been a while since NxWorries released their debut LP, Yes Lawd!, the superduo have shared two singles in the last couple of years: “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R. and “Daydreaming.”

The pair then embarked on a global tour from May to July 2023, playing shows in North America, Europe and Asia.