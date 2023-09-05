Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge fans have been itching to get new music from the duo, especially since its been seven years since the last NxWorries‘ album — fortunately, they don’t have to wait much longer.

On Monday (September 4), .Paak shared a clip of his “Old Town Road” rendition from three years ago at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Unrelated to the video (at least on the surface), the caption read: “It’s almost time @knxwledge.”

Anderson .Paak revealed in 2020 that he and Knxwledge were working on a new album. “We’re working on a new one,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I was just over there the other day. You know what I’m saying? We’ve been getting it in. We’ve got a bunch of stuff that we’re really happy about.”

Then in January 2022, .Paak confirmed on Instagram that the pair were in “album mode,” with the likes of Black Thought, Insecure actor Amanda Seales and singer Lalah Hathaway showing their excitement in the comments.

Check out the SoCal native’s tease below:

Though it’s been a while since NxWorries released their debut LP, Yes Lawd!, the superduo did drop “Where I Go” with H.E.R. last year after being inactive since 2020. The pair then embarked on a global tour from May to July, playing shows in North America, Europe and Asia.

After performing headlining gigs in Milan, London, Paris, Madrid, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Niigata, among other cities, the West Coast two-piece returned to the United States for performances at the Blue Note Jazz Fest in both New York and California at the end of June.

Prior to their international trek, Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge dropped a new single with visuals called “Daydreaming,” further hyping up their return. The accompanying video, which was directed by Knxwledge, features in-game footage from Grand Theft Auto V with a digital .Paak yearning for the love of a special lady.

The Oxnard, California crooner is no stranger to the fictional city of Los Santos, having starred in and contributed original music to the video game last year as part of Dr. Dre’s The Contract story mode.

The song itself blends ’80s rock flavor with stadium-status vocals as Anderson .Paak serenades the Bonnie to his Clyde.

“Girl you so fine, shining like a diamond ring/ Look me in the eyes, and tell me you would die for me/ Bonnie and Clyde, like it’s 2003/ Love of your life, you know that I gotta be,” he belts out on the chorus.