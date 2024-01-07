André 3000‘s recent creative exploits may have found a consistent supporter in Big Gipp; but the latter has recently revealed that Dre has a whole album of rap tracks just waiting to be dropped.

The Goodie Mob MC made the revelation on an episode of B High ATL, which hit the streets on Saturday (January 6).

“I’ma tell you something you don’t know — the bruh got a rap album,” he said on the episode. “Bruh, if he wanted to rap, he got that. Organized Noize could go in they vault and pull out a 3000 album.”

When asked why 3 Stacks wasn’t dropping any more rap material, Big Gipp insinuated fans might be missing the point.

“It’s not about that. It’s about where we are in music right now,” he continued. “Him coming out rapping wasn’t gonna change nothing. It was just him joining what’s going on. Now, him coming out doing this and making this successful, he just broke the whole situation down to where now we can go in another direction.”

Check out the full clip below:

Archived verses or not, Andre 3000 has made it clear that he has no further interest in dropping any more Hip Hop music.

And that has sat just fine with Big Gipp, who said that his fellow Dungeon Family member “opened up a new genre” with his experimental New Blue Sun album.

“André 3000 just opened a new genre for Hip Hop producers and Hip Hop people who play instruments,” he said back in November. “Remember, Miles Davis never said nothing to you. Kenny G don’t say nothing to you. It’s so many examples of just musicians who had a great amount of success that said nothing to you and played an instrument. I feel like, again, this is never about us competing with nobody.

“This is only about us competing with ourself and making sure we push this place and push this genre so far that it opens up another room for aspiring artists and aspiring musicians. That’s what I think. To show you to break the rules and show you that you can.”

Big Gipp continued to back the OutKast’s rapper’s decision to drop an album without any lyrics.

“Nobody in New York, nobody in L.A. would say dropping an instrumental album would be the most popular thing to do,” he continued. “Guess what? I think in an era with so much maddening and misdirection and energy, I think it was almost the perfect thing to do.”