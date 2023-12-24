André 3000 has collaborated with many an artist throughout his career, but the OutKast MC recently revealed that there’s a certain elusive UK soul collective he’d like to work with next.

“A musician friend turned me on to [Sault] when they were in their secrecy stage,” he said to BBC’s Radio 6 Music on Saturday (December 23). “So he connected me with them. You know, we hung out, went to the studio, messed around a little bit.”

He continued: “Once I was turned on to them, I kind of listened to what was done before. I think they’d only had like one or two albums.”

Host Giles Peterson then asked if fans could expect a collaboration in the future, to which 3 Stacks replied, “We can look forward to it in the future. We’ve talked about me coming there, actually, to work in the studio with them. […] We’ve messed around and played a lot of music, but we’re hoping to do something more substantial.”

Check out the clip below.

Earlier this week, André 3000 was spotted in the studio with rap legends Pharoahe Monch, Mike D of the Beastie Boys, and cult Detroit star Quelle Chris.

Monch posted pictures on Instagram on Wednesday night (December 20) of the four hanging out in the lab and posing for an all-star selfie.

The former Organized Konfusion MC confirmed to HipHopDX that the photos were taken in a studio in Los Angeles, with the rapper in town to work with famed jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold who has previously collaborated with the likes of Eminem, JAY-Z, 50 Cent, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

The star-studded studio session comes just weeks after the release of André 3000’s eagerly anticipated debut solo album, New Blue Sun, which was an instrumental recording based around the flute.

The album has received a mixed reception from fans, many of whom were disappointed not to hear the OutKast legend rap after nearly 20 years since a full album of material from the artist.

However, 3 Stacks recently gave fans a slither of hope after admitting he would like to record a new OutKast album.

In an interview on CBS Mornings, he said: “I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind — but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I wanted an OutKast album a long time ago.”

He added: “And honestly, for me as an individual, it would be gratifying to me to put out a solo rap situation. But not for nobody else at this point. It’s for me because I actually like the challenge of, ‘How could I make this part of my life interesting and rhyme in words?’

“You know what I mean? Like how can I do that? So yeah, it’s still a challenge. So I think hopefully with will and intent, something will happen.”