André Onana intends to stay at Manchester United even if he receives an offer from Saudi Arabia, a source has told ESPN.

Onana has been linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League after a mixed season at Old Trafford.

United head coach Ruben Amorim is looking to revamp the squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

However, a source has told ESPN that Onana wants to remain at Old Trafford and will only consider leaving if he is told he’s surplus to requirements.

André Onana has struggled for consistency during his time at Manchester United. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The 28-year-old has a contract until 2028 after arriving from Inter Milan in a £43.8 million ($56.4m) deal in 2023. United would need to recoup a significant portion of that transfer fee to avoid recording a loss on the books as they continue to battle against breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

A source has told ESPN that United are considering signing a goalkeeper in the summer. Third-choice Tom Heaton is set to leave at the end of the season, while there are doubts about the long-term future of No.2 Altay Bayindir.

The former Fenerbahce goalkeeper has played in United’s domestic games this season — when fit — but it’s understood he is keen for more regular game time.

United’s proposed summer clear-out is set to start with Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelöf, who are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Lindelof’s representatives have been in contact with the defender’s former club, Benfica. Both Lindelof and Eriksen have been allowed to join clubs outside England since January.