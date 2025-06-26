NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrew Cuomo will likely drop out of the mayor’s race after his defeat against Zohran Mamdani, as his donors now question whether to support another candidate instead, sources told the New York Post.

It is almost certain the former New York governor will not run in the general election as an independent candidate because he sees no clear path to winning, insiders close to the Cuomo camp told the Post. Following the defeat, his backers are considering shifting their support to Eric Adams or another independent candidate.

“The understanding is he’s not running, every indication is that he doesn’t want to do it and the money wouldn’t be there even if he did want to do it,” one source said.

However, Cuomo told the Post Wednesday that he wanted to have a better understanding of what the general election looks like before he makes an official decision.

Maria Bartiromo, host of “Mornings with Maria,” also said during her show’s open on Wednesday that Cuomo may not be out of the race just yet.

“I spoke with the former governor, and he told me he is not ruling out running again in November,” Bartiromo said.

Cuomo conceded to Mamdani in Tuesday night’s New York City Democratic primary, acknowledging to supporters at an election night gathering that his opponent “won.”

“Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night, and he put together a great campaign,” Cuomo said Tuesday in front of supporters. “He touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote. He really ran a highly impactful campaign. I called him. I congratulated him. I applaud him sincerely for his effort.”

Mamdani, the 33-year-old state assembly member from Queens, who is originally from Uganda, topped the former three-term governor and nine other candidates in a crowded primary field in an election that was determined by ranked-choice voting. He will be considered the frontrunner in November’s general election in the heavily blue city.

The campaign for Andrew Cuomo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.