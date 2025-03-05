Development comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the controversial influencers were not welcome in the state.

Authorities in the United States have announced the launch of a criminal investigation into controversial social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate.

James Uthmeier, the attorney general for the US state of Florida, said on Tuesday that he had instructed his office “to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry” into the brothers.

The Tate brothers – who arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 27, after Romanian authorities lifted a travel ban against them – are facing trial in Romania for allegedly operating a criminal ring that lured women to the country for sexual exploitation.

“Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers,” Uthmeier said.

The Tates – who are dual US-British citizens – command millions of mostly young, male followers on social media, who are drawn to their luxurious lifestyle, hyper-masculine image and misogynist rhetoric.

The brothers have been banned from numerous platforms for hate speech, including suggesting women should bear responsibility for sexual assault.

Romanian authorities arrested the Tate brothers in late 2022, and they were formally indicted last year – along with two Romanian women – on sex trafficking charges. Andrew Tate also stands accused of rape.

In a separate investigation, British authorities have also sought the brothers’ arrest on charges of rape and human trafficking.

The Tate brothers deny all allegations against them.

Romanian authorities had placed the Tates under a travel ban while they investigated the case.

Romanian prosecutors announced on Thursday, however, that the travel ban had been lifted and their US passports returned to them.

Their return to the US on a private jet last week came amid accusations that White House officials lobbied Romanian authorities to release the Tates – who have been vocal supporters of US President Donald Trump.

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Emil Hurezeanu said the brothers were mentioned during his brief hallway meeting with Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, at the Munich Security Conference last month.

Romanian Justice Minister Radu Marinescu has denied that US pressure was a factor in their release.

Upon landing in Florida last week, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said the brothers were not welcome in the state.

“Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct,” he told reporters.

“I don’t know how it came to this … We were not involved, we were not notified,” DeSantis added, as he called for the attorney general to examine whether state authorities may have any jurisdiction over any of their alleged crimes.

Andrew Tate, 38, in turn accused DeSantis of caving to media pressure and said he had a right to visit the country of his citizenship.

He added that he had broken no laws and had never been tried, let alone convicted, of a crime.