South Africa is eyeing African National Congress veteran Andries Nel as the frontrunner for its next US ambassador, following the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool last week. Nel is the country’s Deputy Minister of Justice – a role he has held since 2009. According to sources, he is a respected figure within the ANC, with a measured and uncontroversial approach to issues—qualities Pretoria now seeks to steady relations. Rasool’s removal came after his harsh criticism of US President Donald Trump during a webinar, prompting accusations of race-baiting from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. While South Africa’s coalition members will no doubt want a say in appointing a new ambassador, the final decision ultimately rests with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: SEMAFOR