Consider it a judgment call — some women find men who own a Google Android phone instead of an Apple iPhone less attractive.

TikToker Travaine Barnett hit the streets in October to ask ladies what it is about Android devices, notorious for green text message bubbles that show up on iPhones, that give them the ick.

“I can’t text you in green, like, no,” one woman lamented on camera.

“You’re less attractive because of the Android,” added another.

In an email Thursday to The Post, a Google spokesperson cheekily replied: “Sorry to burst your blue bubble, but green is so in right now.”







Some women get skeeved out by men who don’t have iPhones. Prostock-studio – stock.adobe.com

In the video, another woman griped that owning a Samsung device means that she can’t FaceTime with a strapping lad.

She may not realize that Apple recently rolled out a feature to video chat with other smartphones.

Meanwhile, a 2020 survey found that owning an iPhone makes you 76% more likely to succeed in the world of online dating.

Having a Google phone lessened chances by 10%.

Those stuck in 2008 with a Blackberry had their chances hindered by 74%.

Another study, from 2018, found that 70% of singles prefer iPhone users to Android owners.







Not having an iPhone makes men less attractive in the eyes of some women. Graphicroyalty – stock.adobe.com

Gen Z shows some of the strongest brand loyalty to iPhones — research has found that 87% of them own an iPhone.

And 88% say their next phone will be an iPhone as well.

Yet, globally, Android holds 71% of the market share compared to just 29% by Apple.

In the US, the iPhone overtook the Android in 2010 and has never looked back.