Palmer Luckey, founder of Oculus, Anduril Industries, and Erebor speaks during The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California on October 16, 2023. Getty Images/Patrick T. Fallon

Anduril CEO Palmer Luckey founded Erebor, a digital bank for startups and cryptocurrency companies.

Erebor is raising at least $225 million at a $2 billion valuation, backed by Founders Fund and 8VC, sources say.

Erebor’s founding comes as the Trump administration embraces cryptocurrency.

Anduril cofounder and CEO Palmer Luckey is launching another startup with a “Lord of the Rings”-inspired name. It already has a hefty price tag.

Erebor, a digital bank aimed at startups and cryptocurrency companies, which might sound a little like the infamous Silicon Valley Bank, is raising at least $225 million at a $2 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the deal.

Founders Fund, the venture firm run by Palantir cofounder Peter Thiel, and 8VC, led by fellow Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, are investing in the company, the people who weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter said. The fundraise is ongoing, and details could still change.

8VC, Founders Fund and Palmer Luckey did not respond to requests for comment.

Erebor — like Luckey’s Anduril as well as Lonsdale and Thiel’s Palantir — takes its name from JRR Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings.” In the book, Erebor is the “Lonely Mountain,” a kingdom known for its treasure.

The startup recently applied for a US bank charter that would let it operate as a regulated bank. It plans to provide services such as crypto-collateralized lending to startups and crypto clients, according to documents viewed by Business Insider.

Luckey founded Erebor. Jacob Hirshman, who previously worked at stablecoin issuer Circle, and Owen Rapaport, who cofounded now-acquired crypto-monitoring company Aer Compliance, will lead the bank as co-CEOs, the documents said. Mike Hagedorn, previously senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of Valley National Bank, will be the startup’s president, according to his LinkedIn.

Hirshman declined to comment. Rapaport and Hagedorn did not respond to requests for comment.

Luckey is also the CEO of Anduril Industries, a defense tech giant he cofounded in 2017 that raised $2.5 billion at a $30.5 billion valuation in June. He also founded virtual reality company Oculus in 2012 at 19 years old and sold it to Facebook, now Meta Platforms, for $2 billion two years later.

In 2016, Luckey was fired from Meta after donating $10,000 to a pro-Donald Trump meme group. (Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have denied that Luckey left over his politics, and the two teamed up again in May, announcing an Anduril-Meta US military partnership.)