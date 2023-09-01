Andy Donaldson, who hails from the village and now lives in Australia, became the fastest person ever to swim the world’s seven hardest channels.

The 32-year-old started his Oceans Seven challenge in August last year, and completed the final crossing in Japan at the end of July.

However, he has since announced that the City of Perth Swimming Club have made him a life member.

In a Facebook statement he said: “I am incredibly honoured to share that tonight, at our club’s AGM, I was made a life member of the City of Perth Swimming Club

“City of Perth Swimming Club, founded in 1923, holds a special place as one of the oldest clubs in Australian swimming.

“And since my very first session here on my first day in Aus back on January 30, 2013, I’ve been made to feel so welcomed and at home

“Time has passed by in the blink of an eye since then, and over these years, the club has played a truly integral role in my life, shaping me into the person I’ve become today.

“Some of my fondest memories, not just in the realms of swimming, but in life itself, have been made with the people of this club

“And I’ve really learned so much along the way!

As well as the Japanese crossing the Cook Strait, Andy also broke the British record for the English Channel, as well as becoming the first Scottish man to swim from Ireland to Scotland.

He also conquered the Molokai Channel in Hawaii, the Strait of Gibraltar, and the Catalina channel in Los Angeles.

Through his efforts, Andy has raised over $50,000 dollars for Australian mental health charity the Black Dog Institute.

He continued: “I was encouraged to try Open Water Swimming, something I knew so little about when I first got here (looking back it was a pretty good decision).

“There, I was so incredibly fortunate to learn from and train with such exceptional people.

“I also got to experience other aspects of the sport when taking on voluntary roles such as club treasurer, and a commentator at meets. That in particular has been an absolute blast!

“However, I think the most invaluable aspect of this journey for me has been the people met and the lifelong friendships made.It truly has been a privilege.

“So even though Western Australia is half the world away from Scotland, City will always be my family away from home.

“It truly meant the world to have been part of this extraordinary community, and it’s with great joy that I join the ranks of life members at this incredible club.

“To everyone who’s been part of this journey this last decade, my fellow swimmers & their families, my coaches, and the committee thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“And to the current committee and club president Ingrid Iaschi for putting me forward for this, I am truly grateful for this honour.”