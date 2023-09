Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) “is closing in on a massive $1 million haul in just one week, a gargantuan fundraising performance in his first week as a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” the New Jersey Globe reports.

“Kim announced last Saturday that he would challenge incumbent Bob Menendez in the Democratic Senate primary next year. His entrance into the race came one day after federal prosecutors unsealed a staggering indictment against Menendez.”

Save to Favorites