New footage from the Coldplay concert in Boston has raised more questions about the relationship between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot. A new video shows them kissing even before the kiss cam moment that went viral.

TMZ released an exclusive video on Friday showing Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot kissing during the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. According to the report, the two were seen engaging in public displays of affection well before the stadium’s kiss cam showed them on the jumbotron.

The video captured them sharing a kiss and holding each other. Moments later, the stadium’s large screen highlighted them during the concert, making the moment public.

When Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin saw the pair on the screen, he made a comment that was picked up by the audience and social media. Martin said, “I hope we didn’t do something bad,” and added, “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy.”

After being spotted on the jumbotron, Byron and Cabot quickly looked down and tried to hide their faces. The crowd reacted with cheers and laughter, and the moment was captured on many mobile devices.

Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. They live in New York. Kristin Cabot is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum. According to The New York Post, records show Kristin and Andrew Cabot recently bought a house in Rye, New Hampshire.The footage and Martin’s comments have led to widespread online speculation about whether Byron and Cabot are involved in an extramarital affair. The viral video added to the attention, and both individuals have come under public scrutiny.

The Coldplay concert took place at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday night. During the event, the jumbotron started showing couples in the crowd for a kiss cam segment. When it focused on Byron and Cabot, they were seen ducking and trying to avoid the camera.

Chris Martin responded to the moment during the live show with his now-viral remarks. Fans quickly uploaded the interaction to social media platforms, where the clip spread widely within hours.

Following the release of the TMZ video, social media has been flooded with comments and speculation about Byron and Cabot’s relationship. Many users compared the new video with the viral jumbotron clip, pointing out that the pair had already been affectionate before the camera caught them.

There has been no public statement from either Byron or Cabot regarding the video or the comments from Chris Martin. Astronomer has not issued a response to the incident either.

Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer. Kristin Cabot is the company’s HR chief. Both were seen together at a Coldplay concert.

Byron and Cabot were filmed kissing at the concert. They appeared on the kiss cam, which led to affair rumors after Chris Martin’s public remarks.

