Andy Murray will no longer coach Novak Djokovic. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have ended their coaching partnership after six months.

Djokovic, who is chasing an eight Wimbledon title, will no longer be coached by Murray following a poor run of results this season.

“Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court – really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic said.

Murray, who began coaching Djokovic in November, added: “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together, and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months.

“I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”