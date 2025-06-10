Andy Murray has not ruled out a return to coaching after his partnership with Novak Djokovic ended after just six months.

Murray, who retired last summer after the 2024 Paris Olympics, had worked with Djokovic at the Australian Open among other tournaments.

“I would do it again at some stage. I don’t think that will happen immediately,” Murray told the BBC at the Queen’s Club on Monday where the famous ground’s centre court was named in his honour.

“I wasn’t planning on going into coaching as soon as I finished playing but it was a pretty unique opportunity. It was a chance to learn from one of the best athletes of all time.

Andy Murray worked with Novak Djokovic for six months before mutually ending their partnership. Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

“It was a brilliant opportunity for me. We got to spend some really nice moments away from the court. Results weren’t as we wanted but we gave it a go.”

Murray has been spending more time on the golf course than the tennis courts since he retired. He said that showed when teamed up with 10-year-old doubles partner Gloria as part of a ceremonial two-round rally against Laura Robson and seven-year-old Jay.

“My tennis is diabolical, apologies for what you are about to witness,” he said.

“I’ve obviously missed being out here,” he added. “It’s the first time, obviously, not being involved in a grass court season for a while, but I’ve got a new life now and I’m enjoying being away from the sport a little bit.”

