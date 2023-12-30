Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur could help Celtic in their pursuit of Sydney van Hooijdonk with Alejo Veliz an option to replace the Dutchman at Bologna.

Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to bring a new striker to Parkhead during the January transfer window, but the options may already be dwindling.

Fabio Silva, reportedly a target for Celtic, has joined Old Firm rivals Rangers on loan instead. Bojan Miovski looks destined to stay at Aberdeen, at least until the summer. Szymon Wlodarczyk, meanwhile, is far too expensive at near £20 million.

Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou could boost Celtic’s striker hopes

In more positive news, Bologna appear highly unlikely to slam the door in Sydney van Hooijdonk’s face, the £4 million-rated Dutchman out of favour and gathering cobwebs on the bench. Celtic’s interest goes back a number of months, scouts recommending the former Heerenveen talisman to the Scottish champions.

Celtic enquired about Van Hooijdonk’s availability back in November. And, according to Il Resto del Carlino, Bologna are in the process of identifying replacements, Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alejo Veliz one of the options under consideration.

The Argentina Under 20 international moved to London from Rosario Central over the summer. He opened his Premier League account for ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou during Thursday’s 4-2 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion. Postecoglou may be open to farming Veliz out on loan, however, with Richarlison and Heung-Min Son ahead of him in the Tottenham pecking order.

Bologna eye Alejo Veliz loan

Van Hooijdonk, meanwhile, has started only one more league game than Veliz has in 2023/24.

“I’m fine (at Bologna). I’m at a good team and I like life a lot. But I have to do what’s best for my growth. For my career, I also have to play,” Van Hooijdonk told Corriere dello Sport recently, seemingly throwing open the door to a January departure.

“Do the rumours about my possible transfer bother me? It’s normal when you don’t play. In the last year-and-a-half, I’ve played a lot and also scored a lot.

“We will see what happens.”