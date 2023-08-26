Maddison scored his first goal since his £40million summer move from Leicester as he inspired Spurs to a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

It was an individual performance that left Postecoglou waxing lyrical about his new vice-captain.

Speaking after the match, Postecoglou said: “There wasn’t anyone happier than me when we got him. I was delighted. I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but I’m overjoyed at the footballer I’ve got. The way he’s embraced the whole club, where he’s at in his life. He really wants to be the person.

“He’s that creative force for us. He works hard, wins the ball back, presses. He’s had a disrupted week. He only had one session with us, but for him to put on a performance like that is credit to him. And I think there’s more to come, when he gets more understanding with our forward players and they get more understanding with him.”

Postecoglou added: “We’re trying to give him and the other creative players as much as the ball as possible for them to do the stuff that they love to do. I think the way definitely suits him.”