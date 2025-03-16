Ange Postecoglou has said that he believes there is a lack of “noise” around officiating decisions that go against Tottenham Hotspur in comparison to some of their Premier League rivals and that it “hurts” his team.

The Spurs boss’ comments came after referee Andy Madley opted against awarding a penalty for Calvin Bassey’s challenge on Lucas Bergvall during the north London club’s 2-0 loss at Fulham on Sunday.

Asked about the penalty incident in a post-match news conference, Postecoglou told reporters: “I’ll leave that to the officials but I will say that we don’t carry on like a lot of other clubs and I think that hurts us for sure.

Ange Postecoglou oversaw Tottenham Hotspur’s 15th Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

“I don’t think there’s ever any noise around us and decisions. We get one slightly in our favour and there’s national headlines for a week. Things go against us and there’s not even a sentence on it.”

Second-half goals from Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon earned the hosts all three points at Craven Cottage and consigned Spurs to a 15th defeat of their Premier League campaign — a stat which Postecoglou described as “unacceptable.”

“I get their [the fans’] disappointment. It’s unacceptable to see 15 league defeats. It’s nowhere near good enough, nowhere near the level we need to be and I understand the supporters’ frustrations with that,” Postecoglou said.

“Today wasn’t so much about performance, it was just another day when we let a game get away from us that we shouldn’t have. We weren’t played off the park and I felt that up until the point they scored, we were the team that was getting on top.

“We had a couple of good chances to go 1-0 up and that would have put the pressure on them but it’s happened too many times this year. We’ve given the opposition a lift into the game by conceding soft goals.”