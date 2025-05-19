Angel City’s Savy King was discharged from the hospital Saturday following heart surgery after she collapsed on the soccer pitch this month, stopping the match and leaving her teammates visibly shaken.

The team said King, a 20-year-old defender, was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is home with her family and “resting comfortably” after heart surgery. It thanked the medical center for the expert care King received and added that it is prepared to support King and her family as she recovers.

The team said last week that her prognosis is “excellent.” It was not immediately clear whether and when she will return to soccer.

“I’m still finding the words to express just how much your love and support have meant to me over these past few days,” King wrote on Instagram. “What I do know is that I wouldn’t be getting through this without my incredible family by my side, my amazing teammates who have shown up for me and prayed for me, the fans, the entire soccer community, and the outstanding medical team here at ACFC who saved my life and cared for me every step of the way.”

King collapsed on the field in the 74th minute of Angel City’s National Women’s Soccer League match against the Utah Royals on May 9. Trainers rushed to her side before she was taken off the field on a stretcher and then to the hospital.

While she was being evaluated, doctors discovered a heart abnormality, prompting surgery Tuesday to remedy the problem, the team said last week.

No other information about the abnormality and the surgery have been revealed. The team asked for respect for King’s privacy as recovers.

“I’m looking forward to recovering and getting back out on the field!” King said on Instagram.