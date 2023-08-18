





As a sure-fire 2024 first-round pick, Angel Reese will have no shortage of interested WNBA teams following her upcoming senior season. But, while Reese’s prospects look bright, the LSU star recently expressed her concerns with the lack of opportunities for others at the next level.

With the discussion of WNBA expansion raging on, Reese joined the growing contingent of stars calling for the league to grow during an interview for a cover story with Harper’s Bazaar released on Thursday. The 21-year-old forward also advocated for the idea of the WNBA adding teams by summer 2024, when Reese and Iowa star Caitlin Clark will be among the big names joining the pro ranks.

“I hope that there will be more teams so that everybody has an opportunity, because there are so many great players and they currently only have 144 in the league. I want the WNBA to grow,” Reese said. “So hopefully, by the time I and Caitlin Clark and all these other players go out, there will be opportunities for others to get on a team.”

Although next year may be unrealistic, the reigning national champion clearly believes now is the time for the WNBA to expand for the first time since 2008 when it introduced the Dream.

To date, the WNBA has yet to announce official plans for an expansion, but, if recent reports are any indication, Reese, along with other supporters, could soon see the much-desired change.

Interestingly, Reese’s remarks came on the heels of a report that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert flew to Denver for a meeting with a potential investment group. The city is considered among several host cities that could reportedly add a team by 2025 or 2026.



