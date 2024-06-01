One of the biggest NCAA rivalries is back in all forms and shapes. Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will try to take down each other once again, but now in the professional league. The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is right on our heads and the very first matchup is going to be a sizzling reminder of how March Madness in 2023 and 2024 turned out. Both the players got one over the other once each. Before the game on Saturday, Angel Reese shared her special preparation in the form of customized cleats.

The Chicago Sky rookie shared a post by Marvin Baroota on her X account. Captioning it with various heart and flower emojis, she showed her appreciation for the hard work. Baroota captioned his tweet, “Angel Reese ‘Barbie’ Edition for Saturdays game against Fever.” He also tagged Angel Reese in his series of photos showing off the pink sneakers.

Angel Reese has been in many conversations with Marvin Baroota. Previously, he also customized Reebok sneakers for the Chi-Town Barbie into a magical blue-yellow combination. Seems like the Reese signature shoes that the entire world is waiting for will be all colorful and bold, just like the rookie.

She has already proven how smoothly her game is translating from college basketball to the professional league. Currently, the Baltimore native is leading the entire league in offensive rebounding. Let us now see in detail what Saturday’s matchup has for the fans.

Saturday is a one on one between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

This on-court rivalry was one of the reasons why women’s college basketball got all the views it did. The fans now have a third chance to see this historical matchup go down as the Indiana Fever hosts Chicago for their first matchup of the season this Saturday. Surely, the game is going to be a ballroom of rebounds and threes. But it is also a reason for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate as the Fever is giving away free merch to the first 3000 fans on the occasion of Pride Month.

Caitlin Clark is coming in hot by leading the league in most 3-pointers made with 24. However, the Fever has also played most games so far. Clark and the Fever also have a need to win and a hunger to prove themselves. On the other hand, Angel Reese is already showing one of the smoothest transitions into the league and has also become ESPN’s Rookie of the Week. The Sky will also be coming in with more confidence, having won 3 out of their 6 games so far.

In fact, they have also thrashed New York Liberty. This is the same team that was the 2023 WNBA Finalists and has defeated Indiana twice already. It will be interesting to see if the Fever can finally take over one more hot incoming team. Maybe, just like in their first matchup with the Sparks, the luck will finally shine for Caitlin Clark and Co.

