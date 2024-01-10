Angela Bassett, collecting an honorary Oscar, gave an impassioned speech about the history of Black actresses in Hollywood, and Michelle Satter, becoming just the 45th recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, paid tribute to her son Michael, who was murdered just weeks ago, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Governors Awards on Sunday night.

Donning tuxes and dresses, many of Hollywood’s biggest names filled the Hollywood and Highland Center, a ballroom just steps from the Dolby Theater at which the 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, to honor Bassett and Satter, as well as legendary filmmaker Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton, who were also presented with honorary Oscars.

The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 18, 2023, but was pushed into 2024 back when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA were still on strike. Despite not being televised, there had been concerns that it might be uncomfortable for some if the event were to move forward before the strikes were resolved, especially with a writer and actor among those set to be honored. It ended up taking place on one of the last possible dates prior to the start of Oscar nomination voting (Jan. 11-16), which meant that, as in years past when it has taken place in the fall, the current award season’s top contenders have a strong incentive to show up and mingle in a room otherwise filled with many Academy members.

(L-R) Honorees Carol Littleton, Mel Brooks, Angela Bassett and Michelle Satter pose onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Among the boldfaced names who turned out: Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Rodrigo, Martin Scorsese, Ava DuVernay, Paul Giamatti, Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper, Robert Downey Jr., Lenny Kravitz, Christopher Nolan, Natalie Portman, Celine Song, Jon Batiste, Lily Gladstone, Charles Melton, Penélope Cruz and Bobi Wine.

Academy president Janet Yang opened the ceremony by hailing the “four amazing individuals carefully chosen by our esteemed board of governors,” and then, in a move not announced ahead of the show (and the fruit of a conversation that began at the live recording of the 500th episode of THR’s Awards Chatter podcast), introduced the first-ever Governors Awards host: the popular standup comedian John Mulaney, who brought down the house. Among his remarks that opened the evening: “It is an honor and a favor to be here… For those of you who don’t recognize me from the Tuesday night AA meeting in the Palisades, my name is John Mulaney.”

The Emmy winner also joked about the year in film. He cracked that Maestro was originally titled Bye Felicia. He said, regarding Oppenheimer, “Like a lot of you, I spent the first two-and-a-half hours asking myself, ‘They only gave Rami Malek one line?’” Speaking on the evening’s guests of honor, he joked: “Tonight we’re honoring a man who I think is the funniest person to ever live, Mel Brooks… or as anti-Semites call him, ‘Exhibit A.’” He noted that film editor Littleton worked on Steven Spielberg’s ET, “which before she got to it was called Extra-Terrestrial.” And regarding Bassett, he quipped: “Here’s how great an actress Angela Bassett is: she got an Oscar nomination for a Marvel movie. That’s like getting a Pulitzer Prize for a Reddit comment.”

Brooks, still working at 97, won a competitive Oscar in 1969, best original screenplay for The Producers, and was double nominated in 1975, for adapted screenplay for Young Frankenstein as well as for original song for “Blazing Saddles,” from the film of the same name. His other major credits include Silent Movie, High Anxiety, History of the World — Part I and Spaceballs. He was joined at his table by his son, the filmmaker Max Brooks, as well as the writing team of Larry Karaszewski and Scott Alexander.

Mel Brooks accepts an honorary Oscar onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, who starred in the Broadway adaptation of The Producers, roasted Brooks before bringing him to the stage. “Mel is actually older than the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” said Lane. Broderick said to Brooks, “We’re honored to be here to see you officially institutionalized.” The pair then performed a song and dance number, written by Marc Shaiman, that included the lyric, “He’s awake, but he’s not woke,” followed by a medley of songs from Blazing Saddles.

In his acceptance speech, Brooks referenced his previous win: “I gotta tell you, this means a lot to me. I miss the Oscar that I got for writing the screenplay for The Producers.” After a long pause, he added, “I never should have sold it. Times weren’t great.” He concluded by proclaiming, “I won’t sell this one, I swear to God!”

Next came the presentation to Littleton, who cut some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the aforementioned E.T., which scored her the sole Oscar nomination of her career, as well as Body Heat, The Big Chill and Places in the Heart. She also spent several years serving on the Academy’s board of governors, representing the film editors branch. Littleton was joined at her table by filmmaker/academic Stephen Ujlaki, filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan and gallerist David Fahey, among others. Her husband, cinematographer and former Academy president John Bailey, died last November.

Glenn Close presents an honorary Oscar to Carol Littleton onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Introducing Littleton, Big Chill star Glenn Close called her “a great humanist… after the truth of a moment… [and a] truly great human being.” As Littleton came to the stage, the screen flashed: “In Loving Memory of John Bailey.”

Littleton’s speech remarked upon “the privilege I have had to work on one of the most entertaining, enduring and endearing films, E.T.,” adding, “This Oscar is the Everest moment of my adventure in film, a dream fulfilled… I accept it for all editors who toil in the darkness of an editing room… and most of all I want to thank John, my dear John.”

Bassett, who many expected to win the best supporting actress Oscar last year for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was the third honoree of the night. An industry stalwart for decades who has carved a name for herself playing fiercely grounded characters, she was first Oscar-nominated in 1994, for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It. Other major credits include Boyz N the Hood, Malcolm X, Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Black Panther. Bassett’s husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, was at her table, as was actress Marianne Jeanne-Baptiste.

Oscar winner Regina King introduced Bassett. The two co-starred on the TV sitcom 227 and then in Boyz N the Hood and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. King began by saying, “Tonight I have the honor of presenting an Academy Award to a national treasure,” adding that Bassett is “a sister to me.” There was a huge ovation from the assembled crowd for the mention of Bassett’s performance in What’s Love Got to Do With It. King concluded by saying: “Bottom line: Angela has lived a career for the ages, and I swear, she is ageless… She is artistic excellence embodied in human form.”

Regina King presents an honorary Oscar to Angela Bassett onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bassett accepted her award with an impassioned speech that was a highlight of the evening, saying, “I have considered acting my calling and not just my career… to be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful, and I am beyond grateful.” She went on, “I have had to let it sink in that I am the second Black actress to receive an honorary Academy Award [after the late Cicely Tyson, a friend and mentor of hers]… and I hope that she is smiling from the heavens that I’m able to join her in that circle of recognition.”

Bassett added, “This, for me, is not just another award.” She referenced the first Black actress to win an Academy Award, in 1940, Hattie McDaniel, for Gone With the Wind.. “She historically tore down a barrier… and it would be another 50 years before another Black woman would win an Oscar [referring to Whoopi Goldberg, who won for Ghost] … and still more than another decade before the next historic win [Halle Berry became the first Black best actress winner, for Monster’s Ball)… which, after more than two decades, remains ‘the only.’” She listed the names of all the Black actresses who have won Oscars, calling them: “Ten actresses who are makers of history in our industry. I call their names to acknowledge every one of them this evening for being beacons of possibility and hope for little Black and Brown girls who aspire to one day pursue the dream of becoming an actor.”

Bassett went on: “This honor isn’t just for or about me. What I hope this moment means is that we are taking the necessary steps towards a future in which it is the norm, not the exception, to see and embrace one another’s full humanity, stories, and perspectives. This must be our goal, and to always remember that there is room for us all. When we stand together, we win together. To all my fellow Black actresses, fill your hearts with courage and strength, because regardless of what you may think or see or feel, our contributions do matter. Remember who you are, and how our ancestors intended us to be.” She added, “I proudly share this honor with women who stand up when they are told to stand back, who speak up when they are silenced… these women represent those I have been honored to portray, as well as the everyday women who surround us and inspire us to keep striving.” And the 65-year-old, who is still very active in her career, closed by saying to cheers, “The best is yet to come.”

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which honors “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry,” has previously been presented to the likes of Frank Sinatra, Arthur Krim, Oprah Winfrey and, last year, Michael J. Fox. Satter, its 45th recipient, and only the 10th woman to collect it, is the founding director of the Sundance Institute and overseer of its “labs,” which have helped countless indie filmmakers to navigate the business. She started at the Institute — which fostered the early work of scores of major filmmakers over the decades, many from underrepresented communities — in 1981, and continues there 43 years later.

Attendees seated at Setter’s tables included Ryan Coogler, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Daniel Kwan (all of whom came up through the last 43 years), as well Randa Haines, Ed Harris, Sundance director Joana Vicente, and Amy Redford, the daughter of Sundance founder Robert Redford, now 87, who was not in attendance.

Michelle Satter accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from Ryan Coogler and Chloé Zhao onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Coogler and Zhao, alums of the Sundance labs, presented Satter with her award. Coogler began, “We’ve got to talk about somebody who we love a lot, and we’ve got to talk with a broken heart,” referring to Satter’s son, who oversaw social media for Coogler’s debut film Fruitvale Station, and who was rising in the business at the time of his death. “Michael’s work changed the world,” Coogler emphasized. “To know him was to know Michelle, was to know his father, was to know his brother… Michelle, you changed our lives, but I do believe Michael was your greatest gift to the world.” Zhao added, “Michelle, you’re a mother to me, and you’re a mother to Ryan, and you’re a mother to so many people in this room… We wouldn’t be here without you… We are all your children, we love you so, so much, and we will stand by you always.”

Accepting her honor, Satter spoke about her initial trip to Sundance, in 1981, calling it “love at first sight.” The excursion prompted her to urge Redford to open a Los Angeles office and let her run it, which he did. Decades later, she pointed out, the makers of the last three best picture Oscar winners — Nomadland, CODA and Everything Everywhere All at Once — came up through the Sundance Labs.

Satter fought back tears as she stated, “Tonight, I share this honor with Michael.”