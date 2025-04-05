Several trails and campgrounds in the Angeles National Forest that have been closed since January’s firestorm have reopened for visitors, U.S. Forest Service officials announced.

At one point, about 17% of the 700,000-acre forest was closed due to fire damage from both the Eaton fire in January and Bridge fire in September.

But as repairs have inched forward, paths have gradually reopened. Here are the trails, campsites and other locations that became available again Friday:

Chantry Flat Recreation Area

All of Gabrielino National Recreation Trail

Gould Mesa Campground

Switzer Picnic Site

Sturtevant Trail

Sturtevant Loop

Upper and Lower Winter Creek trails

Many other roads and locations in the forest, however, will remain closed through the end of the year.

The following roads remain closed:

Chaney Trail Road

Mt. Lowe Road



Millard Parking Lot

Millard Canyon Road

Mount Wilson Toll Road (below Mt. Wilson Trail)

Mount Wilson Toll Road (below Henninger Flats)

Mount Wilson Road Henninger Flats

Disappointment Ridge Road

Angeles National Forest trail closures:

Mt. Wilson Trail

Idlehour Trail

Castle Canyon Trail

Sam Merrill Trail (including lower, middle and upper)

Echo Mountain Trail

Mt. Lowe Trail (east and west)

Tom Sloane Trail

Bear Canyon Trail

On Jan. 7, multiple fires broke out across Southern California, claiming at least 30 lives and destroying more than 16,000 homes and other structures. The cause of the fires is under investigation.