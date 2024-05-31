Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has taken legal action to distance herself from her father — at least in name.

Shiloh rang in her 18th birthday Monday by filing a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to drop the “Pitt” from her full name. The teen, whose full name is currently Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, wants her name to be “Shiloh Nouvel Jolie,” according to the petition reviewed by The Times.

A representative for Jolie did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment. A representative for Pitt did not comment on the petition.

Shiloh was born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia. She is the third-eldest of the former Hollywood power couple’s six children, and the eldest of their three biological children. They also share kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The “Kung Fu Panda 3” voice actor requested to change her name amid her parents’ contentious, drawn-out divorce. In September 2016, Jolie filed to divorce her “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star days after they allegedly had a physical altercation on a private plane flight home from Europe. Several of the actors’ children were also allegedly involved in the incident, according to an FBI report. Details about the 2016 confrontation emerged in a 2022 lawsuit Jolie filed against the federal law enforcement agency.

Complicating settlement of Jolie and Pitt’s years-long divorce is more legal tension over their Chateau Miraval winery and former family home. In February 2022, Pitt sued Jolie and her company, Nouvel, for allegedly selling her share of their winery, without his supposedly agreed-upon consent, to “seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.”

Jolie fired back with a cross-complaint in October 2022. Earlier this year, her legal team filed a motion to acquire Pitt’s communications stemming from an “all encompassing” nondisclosure agreement allegedly connected to the sale.

Jolie and Pitt have been legally unmarried — a.k.a. single — since 2019 but have yet to finalize details of their divorce.

Shiloh may be the first Jolie-Pitt child to take her name change to court, but some of her siblings have also publicly dropped their father’s last name in recent years. In a video shared by Essence in 2023, Zahara can be seen and heard introducing herself as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” she shouts in between poses.

Additionally, 15-year-old Vivienne dropped “Pitt” in her Playbill credit for the new musical “The Outsiders,” which her mother produced, People reported this week.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.