





Despite sitting at 60-62, the Angels continue to be very aggressive in trying to make a run at the playoffs. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Los Angeles is calling up Nolan Schanuel, their first round pick from this year, ahead of their series vs. the Rays.

Schanuel went to Florida Atlantic for the past three seasons and finished his college career with a 1.215 OPS. This year, Schanuel hit .447 with 19 home runs in 59 games for FAU, paving his way to becoming a first round pick.

When he plays, Schanuel will become the first player from the 2023 MLB Draft to reach the major leagues, doing so just one month after being drafted. Over the past month, Schanuel has played at three different minor league levels, playing in a total of 21 games while in the Angels minor league system.

The Angels have struggled in the month of August, going 4-11 in that span, despite going all-in at the trade deadline ahead of Shohei Ohtani’s free agency. Schanuel is primarily a first baseman who will have to find playing time over veteran C.J. Cron, whom Los Angeles acquired at the deadline. Cron has struggled in his brief time with the Angels, totaling just one home run and a .217 average in 14 games.

However, Los Angeles may also play Schanuel in the outfield since Ohtani already occupies the designated hitter position if they want all three players in the lineup.







