





Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the reminder of the MLB season, the team announced Saturday, according to ESPN's Alden González.

Los Angeles plans to place Ohtani on the injured list due to an oblique injury, per González. The Angels are expected to speak further about the decision later on Saturday.

The Angels announced that Shohei Ohtani has been placed on the injured list with an oblique injury and will be out for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/6Pg3OrZYBe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.








