Angie Everhart is an American actress and former fashion model who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With her successful career spanning modeling, acting, and television appearances, Everhart has amassed significant wealth throughout the years. Let’s take a closer look at Angie Everhart’s net worth, earnings, and overall financial status.

Key Takeaways:

Angie Everhart’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

She began her career as a fashion model, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines like Playboy, Elle, Glamour, and Sports Illustrated.

Everhart has transitioned into acting and has starred in movies such as Last Action Hero, Denial, Another 9 1/2 Weeks, and Payback.

She has also made notable television appearances on shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Hollywood Squares.

Despite health challenges and personal setbacks, Everhart has proven to be a resilient and successful figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Angie Everhart, born on September 7, 1969, in Akron, Ohio, had an eventful and captivating early life. She was the daughter of Ginnie and Bob Everhart, who played significant roles in shaping her future. From a young age, Everhart displayed immense potential in the modeling industry.

Even as a child and teenager, Everhart caught the attention of the fashion world, gracing the covers of renowned magazines such as Elle and Glamour. Her captivating looks and innate talent set the stage for a promising career in the industry.

However, her journey to success was not without challenges. At the age of 19, Everhart faced a life-altering accident. Engaged in her passion for horseback riding, she suffered a severe back injury that hindered her modeling aspirations. Despite this setback, Everhart’s determination and resilience allowed her to make a remarkable recovery and continue pursuing her dreams.

Career

After recovering from her back injury, Angie Everhart resumed her modeling career and also ventured into acting. She made her film debut in 1993 with the movie Last Action Hero. Everhart has appeared in numerous films, including Denial, Another 9 1/2 Weeks, Bare Witness, and Payback.

In addition to her film roles, Everhart posed nude for Playboy in 2000, further showcasing her versatile talent. Throughout her career, Everhart has been recognized for her beautiful red hair, earning several Crown Awards for “Best Redhead” at the Super-Hair.Net website.

Personal Life

Angie Everhart’s personal life has seen its fair share of relationships and marriages. Throughout her career, she has been engaged multiple times and has experienced both joy and challenges in her personal relationships.

“I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs in my personal life, but I believe that every experience has taught me valuable lessons,” says Everhart.

In 1996, Angie Everhart was briefly engaged to actor Sylvester Stallone, but the couple never made it down the aisle. She then tied the knot with Ashley Hamilton in 1996, but their marriage ended in divorce after a year.

One of Everhart’s most notable relationships was with actor Joe Pesci. The couple dated from 2000 to 2008 and even got engaged, but ultimately decided to part ways.

Everhart’s personal life also includes motherhood. She has one child, a son named Kayden, from a relationship with Chad Stansbury.

In addition to her romantic endeavors, Angie Everhart has faced health challenges. In 2013, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, a battle she bravely fought. Unfortunately, the medical expenses associated with her treatment led to financial difficulties, and Everhart filed for bankruptcy.

Despite the ups and downs, Angie Everhart remains resilient and continues to navigate the joys and challenges of her personal life with strength and grace.

Modeling Success

Angie Everhart’s modeling career has seen remarkable success, earning her recognition and admiration in the fashion industry. Her captivating appeal and fiery red hair set her apart from her peers, making her a sought-after model for numerous publications.

One of Everhart’s notable achievements was her appearance in Sports Illustrated, where she graced the coveted swimsuit edition multiple times, starting in 1995. Her stunning features and confident presence added to the allure of the magazine’s annual publication, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the modeling world.

Crown Awards for “Best Redhead”

Year Award 2005 Best Redhead 2006 Best Redhead 2007 Best Redhead

In recognition of her distinctive red hair, Everhart received three Crown Awards for “Best Redhead” at the Super-Hair.Net website. This accolade not only celebrated her unique beauty but also showcased her impact on popular perceptions of redheads.

In addition to her appearances in Sports Illustrated, Everhart left an indelible mark on the modeling industry by posing for a Playboy cover-featured pictorial in 2000. Her breathtaking photoshoot showcased her allure and further solidified her iconic status in the world of modeling.

Filmography

Angie Everhart has had a diverse and impressive filmography, showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress. Throughout her career, Everhart has appeared in a wide range of movies across different genres.

Some notable films in which Angie Everhart has starred include:

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood

Denial

Mad Dog Time

Gunblast Vodka

Jade

Executive Target

Another 9½ Weeks

The Substitute: Failure Is Not an Option

Sexual Predator

Bare Witness

Wicked Minds

Payback

Bigfoot

Take Me Home Tonight

These films highlight Everhart’s ability to take on challenging roles and captivate audiences with her performances. From action thrillers to romantic dramas, she has demonstrated her range as an actress.

Angie Everhart’s contribution to the film industry has been significant, and her body of work continues to grow as she seeks out new and exciting projects.

Television Appearances

Angie Everhart, in addition to her successful modeling and film career, has also made her mark on various television shows.

One notable television role for Everhart was portraying a lawyer on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in 2000, showcasing her acting skills beyond the big screen.

During the early 2000s, Everhart also appeared as a panelist on popular game shows, such as To Tell the Truth (2000-2001) and Hollywood Squares (2002-2004), where she brought her unique personality and charm to the small screen.

Furthermore, Everhart ventured into reality television, participating in shows like Celebrity Mole: Yucatan and The Real Gilligan’s Island. Her appearances in these reality shows allowed audiences to see a different side of Everhart and witness her engaging and entertaining personality in unscripted situations.

In 2012, Everhart co-hosted the weekly live podcast Hot N Heavy with The Greg Wilson, where she engaged in candid conversations about various topics with her co-host and guests.

Television appearances have provided Angie Everhart with the opportunity to showcase her versatility as an entertainer and connect with audiences in different ways.

Health Challenges

Throughout her life, Angie Everhart has faced health challenges that have tested her resilience. One significant health issue she encountered was a diagnosis of thyroid cancer in 2013. To effectively address the disease, Everhart underwent surgery to remove the affected tissue and commence her journey toward recovery.

The battle with thyroid cancer took a toll on Everhart, not only physically but also financially. The medical expenses associated with her treatment and recovery led her to file for bankruptcy. However, Everhart persevered, determined to overcome these obstacles and continue pursuing her successful career.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Angie Everhart’s unwavering determination and strength have allowed her to triumph over adversity and emerge as an inspiration to others.

Accusation Against Harvey Weinstein

In 2017, Angie Everhart courageously joined the #MeToo movement by speaking out against Harvey Weinstein, a prominent movie producer. Everhart accused Weinstein of engaging in inappropriate behavior during the Cannes Film Festival in the mid-2000s. According to her allegations, Weinstein masturbated in front of her, an incident that highlights the pervasive issue of sexual harassment within the entertainment industry.

Everhart’s decision to share her experience contributed to the growing awareness and discussions surrounding the mistreatment of women in Hollywood. Her bravery opened up a dialogue about the need for change and accountability in the industry, empowering others to come forward and share their own stories of harassment and abuse.

“Sexual harassment is a serious problem that affects countless individuals, including those in positions of power within the entertainment industry. It is crucial that we continue to shed light on these issues and work towards creating safer, more inclusive spaces for everyone.”

Angie Everhart’s accusation against Harvey Weinstein underscored the importance of standing up against misconduct, fostering an environment of respect, and advocating for change. Her outspokenness in the face of such a powerful figure reflects her commitment to creating a more equitable and just industry.

Interests and Hobbies

In her free time, Angie Everhart indulges in a variety of interests and hobbies that keep her engaged and fulfilled. One of her passions was skydiving, where she found an exhilarating sense of freedom and adventure. However, due to an unfortunate injury that required back surgery, she had to give up this thrilling activity.

Aside from extreme sports, Everhart possesses an affinity for languages and is fluent in French. Her linguistic abilities showcase her dedication to learning and her appreciation for different cultures. Being multilingual not only broadens her understanding of the world but also facilitates better communication and connections with diverse individuals.

Angie Everhart’s diverse interests and hobbies reflect her adventurous spirit and desire for personal growth. Whether it’s pursuing thrilling activities or expanding her linguistic skills, she exemplifies a well-rounded individual who embraces life’s diverse experiences.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Angie Everhart has received numerous awards and recognition for her exceptional talent and captivating beauty.

Super-Hair Crown Awards

Everhart’s distinctive red hair has earned her significant acclaim in the world of hair and beauty. She has been honored with three Crown Awards for “Best Redhead” at the Super-Hair.Net website. This recognition highlights the unique appeal and popularity of Everhart’s iconic red locks.

Super-Hair World Cup Championships

Furthermore, Everhart represented the United States in two Super-Hair World Cup tournaments. In both 2006 and 2010, she emerged victorious, winning the championship through online votes. Her talent, charm, and widespread fan support cemented her position as a true superstar in hair and beauty competitions.

Year Competition Award 2006 Super-Hair World Cup Champion 2010 Super-Hair World Cup Champion

These awards and recognition not only highlight Angie Everhart’s crowning achievements in the beauty industry but also signify her enduring popularity among fans and her peers.

Conclusion

Angie Everhart has had an impressive career as a model and actress, accumulating a net worth of $2 million. She began her journey as a cover model for renowned fashion magazines, captivating audiences with her beauty and charisma. Over the years, Everhart expanded her repertoire and made a successful transition into the world of movies and television.

Despite facing health challenges, including a battle with thyroid cancer, Angie Everhart’s resilience and determination have shone through. Her unwavering commitment to her craft has allowed her to continue pursuing her passion in the entertainment industry. Everhart’s talent and versatility have made her a prominent figure, garnering recognition and acclaim throughout her career.

From her memorable role in Last Action Hero to her appearances in films like Denial, Another 9 1/2 Weeks, and Payback, Angie Everhart has showcased her acting prowess. Her modeling success, including features in Sports Illustrated and a Playboy pictorial, further established her as a respected figure in the industry.

Angie Everhart’s journey is a testament to her perseverance and dedication. Her accomplishments and contributions have solidified her status as an influential and inspiring figure in the world of modeling and acting.