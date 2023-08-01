Drake, Questlove, and other Hip Hop stars have taken to social media to share their fond thoughts and memories of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, who died at the age of 25 on Monday (July 31).

The 6 God was one of the first to share his thoughts about the late actor, which he did on his Instagram Stories on Monday (July 31). In the Story, he posted a photo of the actor with the caption “good soul.”

Questlove, too, gave a touching tribute to the young actor on Instagram, dedicating a post to him on the same day with the caption, “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud.”

Check out other tributes to Angus Cloud from the likes of 03Greedo, Mistah F.A.B., Chloe Bailey, and more below.

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

TMZ reported that the 25-year-old actor had been battling with suicidal thoughts after he’d returned home to Ireland following the death of his father. Cloud’s family announced his death in a statement to the outlet.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

The statement continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

An investigation is being launched into his death, per a police statement to the outlet, and police do not suspect foul play.

HipHopDX sends its condolences to the family and friends of Angus Cloud during this difficult time.