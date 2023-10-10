Nintendo revealed last week that it was teaming up with Lego to create Animal Crossing sets, in line with its previous Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong sets. Now, the company has released a new trailer for the Animal Crossing x Lego collaboration, alongside the official reveal of five Lego sets, their prices, and the release date.

The five sets releasing March 1, 2024, are Isabelle’s House Visit, Julian’s Birthday Party, Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities, Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour, and Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House. We’ll break down each set below, but first, be sure to check out the new Animal Crossing Lego trailer from Nintendo:

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities

“Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities allows enthusiasts of the great outdoors to roleplay setting up a tent, roasting marshmallows, or using the vaulting pole to jump across the water, and grab a shovel or other recognizable tools from the video game series.”

Cost : $19.99

: $19.99 Characters: Bunnie

Isabelle’s House Visit

“Isabelle’s House Visit allows for builders to get creative and help Isabelle and Fauna to customize Fauna’s house and enjoy activities like opening the balloon present, crafting tools, or picking fruits and flowers.”

Cost : $39.99

: $39.99 Characters : Isabelle and Fauna

: Isabelle and Fauna 389 Pieces

Julian’s Birthday Party

“Julian’s Birthday Party, where builders can celebrate with Julian, share cupcakes, and open presents.”

Cost : $14.99

: $14.99 Characters : Julian

: Julian 170 Pieces

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour

“Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour gives fans the opportunity to board the boat and explore another island with Kapp’n and Marshal, go on an adventure to search for coconuts and bamboo, discover wildlife, hermit crabs, and fish, or simply hang out and enjoy the fire.”

Cost : $29.99

: $29.99 Characters : Kapp’n and Marshal

: Kapp’n and Marshal 233 Pieces

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House

“Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s House gives builders two locations where they can roleplay stocking up Nook’s Cranny shop or go to Rosie’s house for freshly baked cookies.”

Cost : $74.99

: $74.99 Characters : Tom Nook and Rosie

: Tom Nook and Rosie 535 Pieces

Nintendo says each set has been developed to fit together easily and offer a high level of customization. For instance, you can switch elements between buildings, like window frames, with one simple click. All sets can be adapted, mixed, and changed, allowing users to create their own Animal Crossing scenes.

All five of these Lego Animal Crossing sets will be available in retailers and on Lego’s online store starting March 1, 2024.

This Animal Crossing collaboration with Lego isn’t the first time Nintendo and Lego have worked together on Lego sets. The two have been steadily releasing different Super Mario sets for a few years now, with four Donkey Kong Lego sets released back in August. Even outside of Nintendo, Lego is no stranger to taking video game characters and turning them into Legos. It’s been doing that with Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets for a while now.

Are you going to pick up any of these Lego Animal Crossing sets? Let us know which ones in the comments below!