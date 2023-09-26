Ranbir Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser of his upcoming film Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. The teaser will be released on September 28, 2023, which also happens to be Ranbir’s birthday.

Animal is a crime thriller that also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The film’s music teaser was released earlier this June, and had driven fans crazy.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Teaser

According to a media report, the teaser will have a runtime of over two minutes and will give a glimpse of Ranbir’s intense and dark character in the film. It is expected to be very intense, powerful and set to explode the internet.

There are media reports that Shah Rukh Khan saw the teaser when he visited T-Series office for Ganpati celebrations and SRK told Bhushan that it’s “one of the massiest films” of Ranbir Kapoor.

The film’s makers recently unveiled a new poster of the film, featuring Ranbir in a blue suit, smoking a cigarette and holding a lighter. He wore dark sunglasses and sported long hair as he looked away from the camera. The poster also revealed the date and time of the teaser release. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023, and will clash with Vicky Kaushal’s biopic Sam Bahadur.

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’

Animal is expected to be a gritty and edgy drama that will showcase Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar. The film will also mark the first collaboration between Ranbir and Sandeep, who is known for his raw and realistic style of filmmaking. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor as Ranbir’s father, who has a troubled relationship with his son. Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with this film, while Bobby Deol will play a negative role.

Check out other character posters here-

Animal is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and has generated a lot of buzz among the audience. The teaser will be a treat for Ranbir’s fans, who have been waiting for his new film since Sanju (2018). The teaser will be unveiled on September 28 at 10 am on YouTube and other social media platforms.

