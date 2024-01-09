Calling all cinephiles, action lovers, and Ranbir Kapoor fans! Get ready to witness a wild cinematic ride without breaking the bank. The action-packed extravaganza, Animal, has slashed its ticket prices to a jaw-dropping Rs. 100 for a limited time. Yes, you read that right!

Animal, directed by the acclaimed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been setting screens on fire since its release. The adrenaline-pumping plot, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar, has captivated audiences. The makers of the film announced the above offer on Tuesday morning through their verified social media handles.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that recently, the cast and crew of the film gathered for a success bash. During the event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke to the press and broke his silence for the first time over the criticism his film faced. He defended the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film and asserted, “I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate Animal. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies.”

Blockbuster Business Of Animal

Animal has total of 500 cr nett Hindi, 550 cr nett all languages all India and 890 cr worldwide gross. Film is 4th biggest grossing Hindi film ever behind Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. It’s a mammoth blockbuster and will cross 500 cr nett Hindi lifetime but will fall short of Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 in terms only Hindi version. Now it has crossed Pathaan in terms of all languages all India in 5th week but will fall short of Jawan.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Finishes 4th Highest Hindi Grosser Behind Jawan, Gadar 2 And Pathaan; Crosses 500 Cr Nett Hindi And 550 Cr Nett All Languages All India)

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series. Film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal role.

Notably, the film also faced a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related