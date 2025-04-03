Anime Production and Theme Song



Netflix has confirmed that The Rose of Versailles anime will premiere on April 30, 2025. The anime is based on Riyoko Ikeda’s manga. It is directed by Ai Yoshimura. The animation is produced by MAPPA. This is the second adaptation of the manga. Tomoku Komparu wrote the script.

MAPPA is responsible for the animation of The Rose of Versailles. The anime’s theme song, Versailles, is performed by Ayaka. The original manga was first published in 1972. Over 20 million copies have been sold.

Trailer



Netflix has released an official trailer for the anime. Fans can watch it online.

Plot of Anime



The anime follows Oscar François de Jarjayes, a woman raised as a man by a general. She serves in the court of Marie Antoinette, the queen of France. Marie Antoinette arrives from Austria to marry the future king. André Grandier is Oscar's childhood friend and servant. Hans Axel von Fersen is a Swedish count. The story takes place in 18th-century Versailles. The characters face their destinies as historical events unfold.



Voice Cast



The cast members include Miyuki Sawashiro as Oscar François de Jarjayes, Aya Hirano as Marie Antoinette, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as André Grandier, Kazuki Kato as Hans Axel von Fersen, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Alain de Soissons, Takuya Eguchi as Bernard de Florian, Miyu Irino as Châtelet, Fukushi Ochiai as Louis XVI, Sumi Shimamoto as Madame Jarjayes, Kensho Ono as Robespierre, Sora Tokui as Louis Joseph, Minami Tanaka as Marie Thérèse, Atsushi Tamaru as La Salle, Daiki Yamashita as Jean, Yuto Suzuki as François, Junta Terashima as Pierre, Banjo Ginga as General Jarjayes, Mayumi Tanaka as Marron Glacé Mont Blanc, Fumi Hirano as Comtesse Noailles, Hochu Otsuka as Louis XV, Saori Hayami as Rosalie, Jin Yamanoi as Colonel d’Agout, Akio Otsuka as General Bouillé, Wataru Takagi as Henri de Guéméné and Hironori Kondoh as de Launay.

