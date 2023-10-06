Anime specialty company Crunchyroll revealed Thursday that it has acquired all North American rights to the upcoming Japanese animated feature The Concierge. The company, a subsidiary of Sony, plans to release the film in North American theaters early next year.

The film is a feature adaptation of Tsuchika Nishimura’s beloved manga series The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store, which follows Akino, a trainee concierge, who works at a special store where the customers are all animals and the most valued among them are extinct species.

Directed by Yoshimi Itazu from the fabled production company Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell, Psycho-Pass, Haikyuu!), The Concierge made its world premiere to positive reviews this past June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and its North American premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival. It will get its Japan release by Aniplex on Oct. 20.

The Concierge is Itazu’s feature filmmaking debut, following his anime series success with Welcome to the Ballroom. The main voice cast for the film includes Natsumi Kawaida as Akino, Takeo Otsuka as Elulu, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Woolly.

As anime continues to surge in popularity on a global basis, Crunchyroll has been ramping up the frequency of its releases of Japanese titles in U.S. cinemas. Recent successes include Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume (2023), which earned $11 million in North America ($174 million worldwide) and One Piece Film: Red, with $13 million in North America ($187 million worldwide). The company — a joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Tokyo-based Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment — also operates a popular anime streaming service, merchandising operation and anime music platform.